Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 39.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Sintx Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sintx Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $207K and net profit of $1.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167K and had a GAAP net loss of $730K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial biomaterial company. It focuses on using silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The firm markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. Its FDA-cleared and CE-marked spine products are marketed in the U.S. and selected markets in Europe and South America. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.