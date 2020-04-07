Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Immutep (IMMP)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Immutep (IMMP), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

Immutep has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50, implying a 571.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, Immutep has an average volume of 340.7K.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.