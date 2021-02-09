Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Daxor (DXR)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Daxor (DXR) on March 26 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.55.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Daxor has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $24.08 and a one-year low of $7.85. Currently, Daxor has an average volume of 11.47K.

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

