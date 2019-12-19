Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (DARE), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.86, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.2% and a 28.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Daré Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Daré Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.57 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil.