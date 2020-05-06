Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on BWX Technologies (BWXT), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.9% and a 28.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BWX Technologies with a $63.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BWX Technologies’ market cap is currently $5.16B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -77.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BWX Technologies, Inc. engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications. The Nuclear Services Group segment includes nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration services and management, operating services for various government-owned facilities, and inspection and maintenance services for the commercial nuclear industry. The Nuclear Power Group segment involves in the design and manufacture of commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and other auxiliary equipment such as containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. The company was founded by Stephen Wilcox and George Babcock in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.