Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 55.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCLI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.