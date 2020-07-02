Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on BioHiTech Global (BHTG)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on BioHiTech Global (BHTG) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioHiTech Global with a $2.50 average price target.

Based on BioHiTech Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.01 million and GAAP net loss of $2.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $737.7K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.95 million.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.