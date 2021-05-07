Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma (AMYT), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 42.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amryt Pharma with a $33.50 average price target.

Amryt Pharma’s market cap is currently $403.3M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.59.

Amryt Pharma PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and delivering new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases. It holds an exclusive license to sell Lojuxta (lomitapide) for adults, across the European Union and other territories including the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Israel. Lojuxta is used to treat a rare life-threatening disease called Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia. Myalept (metreleptin) is an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients. It derives most of the revenue from the European Economic Area (EEA).