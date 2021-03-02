Maxim Group Keeps Their Hold Rating on BeiGene (BGNE)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on BeiGene (BGNE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $319.39.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.4% and a 60.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

BeiGene has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $321.20.

The company has a one-year high of $388.97 and a one-year low of $118.55. Currently, BeiGene has an average volume of 379.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.