Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Whitestone REIT (WSR) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 52.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitestone REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Whitestone REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.79 million.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops commercial properties in the markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.