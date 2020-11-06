Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on UMH Properties (UMH)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on UMH Properties (UMH) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.81.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UMH Properties with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.64 and a one-year low of $8.63. Currently, UMH Properties has an average volume of 157.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UMH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Craig Koster, the General Counsel of UMH bought 500 shares for a total of $5,040.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The firm designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.