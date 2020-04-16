Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on TuanChe (TC)

In a report released today, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on TuanChe (TC), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.68, close to its 52-week low of $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -13.4% and a 29.2% success rate. Aarde covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Livexlive Media, Boxlight, and Hyrecar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TuanChe with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on TuanChe’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136 million and GAAP net loss of $46.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.14 million.

TuanChe Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.