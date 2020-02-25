Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Senior Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.29 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Solar Senior Capital has an average volume of 33.93K.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.