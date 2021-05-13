Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on PaySign (PAYS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on PaySign (PAYS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.04, close to its 52-week low of $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 54.4% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.83.

PaySign’s market cap is currently $154.2M and has a P/E ratio of -19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PAYS in relation to earlier this year.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.