Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Livexlive Media (LIVX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livexlive Media is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.55, an 83.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Livexlive Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.88 million and GAAP net loss of $8.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.97 million.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. It provides music fans the ability to watch, listen, experience, discuss, deliberate, and enjoy live music and entertainment. The company also involves in the sale of subscription-based services and advertising from music offerings and the licensing of live music content rights and services. LiveXLive Media was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.