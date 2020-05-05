Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Technology with a $10.40 average price target, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.78 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Horizon Technology has an average volume of 286.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRZN in relation to earlier this year.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.