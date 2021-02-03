Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Garrison (GARS)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on Garrison (GARS) on March 17 and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Garrison.

The company has a one-year high of $6.77 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, Garrison has an average volume of 86.89K.

Garrison Capital Inc invests in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, and equity co-investments in middle-market companies.