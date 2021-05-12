Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on FlexShopper (FPAY)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on FlexShopper (FPAY) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

FlexShopper has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, implying an 115.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $4.00 price target.

FlexShopper’s market cap is currently $50.46M and has a P/E ratio of -14.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FPAY in relation to earlier this year.

FlexShopper, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances and other popular brand name goods on lease through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by George F. Rubin, Morry F. Rubin, and Brad Mitchell Bernstein on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.