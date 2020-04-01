Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Envision Solar International (EVSI)

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Envision Solar International (EVSI), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -16.8% and a 26.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Envision Solar International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Envision Solar International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.79 million and GAAP net loss of $610.4K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.21 million.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.