Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

Christine Brown- March 5, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 37.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DelMar Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

Based on DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.81 million.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It pipeline includes the VAL-083. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

