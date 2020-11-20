Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Cassava Sciences (SAVA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 47.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cassava Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 126.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Cassava Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $697K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAVA in relation to earlier this year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.