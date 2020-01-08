Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Biocept (BIOC)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Biocept (BIOC) yesterday and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.2% and a 31.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Biocept has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Biocept’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.01 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.