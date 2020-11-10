Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $21.50 average price target, which is a 223.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Applied DNA Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $431.5K and GAAP net loss of $3.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.48 million.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion. Its products include the following brands: Applied DNA Sciences, SigNature, molecular tags, SigNature, T molecular tags, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify, BackTrac, Beacon, and CertainT. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.