Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on American Resources (AREC)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on American Resources (AREC) on January 17 and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Resources with a $1.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.20 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, American Resources has an average volume of 58.47K.

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia.