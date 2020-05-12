Maxim Group Keeps a Hold Rating on Two Harbors (TWO)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.38, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.57, implying a 66.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.85 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Two Harbors has an average volume of 8.82M.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.