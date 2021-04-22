Maxim Group Keeps a Hold Rating on Badger Meter (BMI)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Badger Meter (BMI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Badger Meter with a $93.50 average price target.

Badger Meter’s market cap is currently $2.76B and has a P/E ratio of 53.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMI in relation to earlier this year.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities. Flow Instrumentation products includes meters and valves sold worldwide to various industries for water and other fluids. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.