Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 47.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on VistaGen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.22 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new generation medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Its portfolio focuses on three clinical-stage product; neuropathic pain (NP), levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), social anxiety disorder (SAD) and suicidal ideation (SI). Its product include AV-101 product and PH10 neuroactive nasal spray.The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.