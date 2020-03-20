Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on Soligenix (SNGX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Soligenix (SNGX) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -24.9% and a 20.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soligenix with a $4.00 average price target.

Based on Soligenix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.1 million.

Soligenix, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through the following segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense.