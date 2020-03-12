Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on PaySign (PAYS)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on PaySign (PAYS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.71, close to its 52-week low of $6.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

PaySign’s market cap is currently $321.6M and has a P/E ratio of 57.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.10.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.