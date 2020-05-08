Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on Otter Tail (OTTR)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Otter Tail (OTTR) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.4% and a 27.8% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Otter Tail has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

The company has a one-year high of $57.75 and a one-year low of $30.96. Currently, Otter Tail has an average volume of 138K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OTTR in relation to earlier this year.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers. The Plastics segment produces polyvinyl chloride pipes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, MN.