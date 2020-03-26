Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on Graham (GHM)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Graham (GHM) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -21.7% and a 24.9% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graham is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $11.07. Currently, Graham has an average volume of 38.16K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GHM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.