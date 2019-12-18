Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.29, close to its 52-week low of $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -17.2% and a 28.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adial Pharmaceuticals with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.44 and a one-year low of $1.34. Currently, Adial Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 69.94K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.