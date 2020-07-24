Maxim Group Issues a Hold Rating on Emcor Group (EME)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan assigned a Hold rating to Emcor Group (EME) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emcor Group with a $70.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.54 and a one-year low of $41.85. Currently, Emcor Group has an average volume of 410.5K.

EMCOR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services. The Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment offers systems for electrical power transmission and distribution. The United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment involves systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation. The United States Building Services segment consists of those operations which provide a portfolio of services needed to support the operation and maintenance of customers’ facilities. The United States Industrial Services segment covers operations which provide industrial maintenance and services. The United Kingdom Building Services comprises of commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; and facility maintenance and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.