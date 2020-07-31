Maxim Group Issues a Hold Rating on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana assigned a Hold rating to Elevate Credit (ELVT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Elevate Credit with a $3.00 average price target.

Elevate Credit’s market cap is currently $83.5M and has a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.57.

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.