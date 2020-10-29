Maxim Group Issues a Hold Rating on Cutera (CUTR)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti assigned a Hold rating to Cutera (CUTR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cutera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $39.15 and a one-year low of $9.07. Currently, Cutera has an average volume of 181.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CUTR in relation to earlier this year.

Cutera, Inc. provides laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy based aesthetics systems for practitioners. Its products include Enlighten, TruSculpt, Excel HR, Excel V, and Xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.