Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on VolitionRX (VNRX)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to VolitionRX (VNRX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 33.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

VolitionRX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.85 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, VolitionRX has an average volume of 160.2K.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.