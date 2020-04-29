Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Christine Brown- April 29, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.43, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 36.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VistaGen Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

Based on VistaGen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.22 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new generation medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Its portfolio focuses on three clinical-stage product; neuropathic pain (NP), levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), social anxiety disorder (SAD) and suicidal ideation (SI). Its product include AV-101 product and PH10 neuroactive nasal spray.The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

