Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Plus Therapeutics (PSTV), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 51.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Plus Therapeutics with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on Plus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.77 million and had a net profit of $526K.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and manufacturing scale up of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. The lead drug product candidate in pipeline, DocePLUS™, is being developed in the U.S. by a dedicated and energetic team of biologists, chemists, engineers, and other professionals. The company was founded by Ralph E. Holmes and Christopher J. Calhoun in July 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.