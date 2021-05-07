Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Inmune Bio (INMB)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Inmune Bio (INMB), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 42.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Inmune Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.67, implying a 182.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Inmune Bio’s market cap is currently $156.2M and has a P/E ratio of -11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.43.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.