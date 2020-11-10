Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25, an 80.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Coherus Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136 million and net profit of $59.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.43 million and had a net profit of $23.57 million.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical products include pegfilgrastim biosimilar, adalimumab biosimilar, etanercept biosimilar, ranibizumab biosimilar, and aflibercept biosimilar. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.