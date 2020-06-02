Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Cardiff Oncology (CRDF), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 45.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiff Oncology with a $14.50 average price target, a 480.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Noble Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.46 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Cardiff Oncology has an average volume of 575.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRDF in relation to earlier this year.

Trovagene, Inc. is a clinical-stage, precision cancer medicine oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target cell division (mitosis), for the treatment of various cancers including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.