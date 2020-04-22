Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.36, close to its 52-week low of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.5% and a 34.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.60 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, Applied DNA Sciences has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APDN in relation to earlier this year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion. Its products include the following brands: Applied DNA Sciences, SigNature, molecular tags, SigNature, T molecular tags, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify, BackTrac, Beacon, and CertainT. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.

