Maxim Group Issues a Buy Rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Carrie Williams- June 30, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT

In a report released today, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Onconova Therapeutics, and Synthetic Biologics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Achieve Life Sciences with a $6.00 average price target, implying a 1458.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.51 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Achieve Life Sciences has an average volume of 968.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts