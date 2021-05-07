Maxim Group Initiates a Buy Rating on Synthetic Biologics (SYN)

Catie Powers- May 7, 2021, 9:35 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Synthetic Biologics (SYN) and a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.47, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 42.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synthetic Biologics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.70 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Synthetic Biologics has an average volume of 12.23M.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. The SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance. The company was founded by Steven H. Kanzer in January 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

