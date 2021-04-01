Maxim Group Initiates a Buy Rating on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (DARE) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 52.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $5.67 average price target, a 241.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.85 and a one-year low of $0.83. Currently, Daré Bioscience has an average volume of 3.08M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on DARE: