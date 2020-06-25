Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.35, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 46.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Titan Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a one-year high of $1.70 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Titan Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 12.46M.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of medical disorders. Its products include Probuphine, Ropinirole Implant, and T3 Implant. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.