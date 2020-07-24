Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Tetra Tech (TTEK)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Tetra Tech (TTEK), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Tetra Tech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tetra Tech’s market cap is currently $4.62B and has a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -479.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTEK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tetra Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide. The CIG segment includes infrastructure and related environmental and geotechnical services, testing, engineering, and project management services to commercial and local government clients across Canada. The RCM segment focuses on the results of the wind-down of its non-core construction activities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.