Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Milestone Scientific (MLSS), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 51.5% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Milestone Scientific with a $7.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.85 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Milestone Scientific has an average volume of 762.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MLSS in relation to earlier this year.

Milestone Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of pioneering proprietary, innovative technological systems and solutions. It also involves in the development, manufacture, market, and selling of computer controlled system for the improved and painless delivery of local anesthetic. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.