Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to GeoVax Labs (GOVX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to GeoVax Labs (GOVX) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.1% and a 54.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GeoVax Labs with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.71 and a one-year low of $0.18. Currently, GeoVax Labs has an average volume of 1.85M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded by Harriet Latham Robinson and Donald G. Hildebrand on September 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.