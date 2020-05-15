Maxim Group Gives a Buy Rating to Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 35.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $21.67 average price target, which is a 308.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.71 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of the liver targeted stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase-1 modulator Aramchol, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders. The Aramchol is a synthetic conjugate of cholic acid, or a type of bile acid, and arachidic acid, or a type of saturated fatty acid, both of which, in their non-synthetic forms, are naturally occurring. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.